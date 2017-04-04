Divided House votes to advance Republican budget proposal

The Associated Press Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A divided Pennsylvania House is giving its approval to a $31.5 billion Republican budget proposal that’s touted by supporters as a way to fund priorities without increasing taxes.

The Republican-controlled House voted 114 to 84 on Tuesday. The GOP-penned bill faces heavy negotiation in the Senate and with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

It’s for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

The plan relies on spending cuts to help fill a projected $3 billion deficit.

The Republican majority leader, Dave Reed, calls it a way to remake government. Democratic leader Frank Dermody says the bill was written without input from Democrats and doesn’t do enough for the middle class.

Wolf’s budget proposal calls for spending of $32.3 billion, funded in part by a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production.

