Cosby can’t send out special jury questionnaires

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Bill Cosby’s lawyers won’t get to prescreen potential jurors in his sex assault case through specialized questionnaires sent to Pennsylvania homes.

The defense hoped to question people beforehand on their backgrounds, media habits and feelings on Cosby.

But Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill says the standard 16-question form will do. He says lawyers can question people further in court.

O’Neill plans to pick jurors in late May so they’re in place for the June 5 trial.

The jurors will come from the Pittsburgh area and be sequestered nearly 300 miles away in suburban Philadelphia.

The 79-year-old Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee in 2004.

