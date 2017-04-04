Coroner IDs body found in Middlesex Township creek as California woman

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The death of a 22-year-old woman found in a Cumberland County creek is the result of drowning, the coroner said Tuesday.

Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall identified the woman as Fiona Koell, of Sacramento, California.

A fisherman found the body in Letort Spring Run on Saturday, the opening day of the regional trout season. While the cause of Koell’s death is fresh water drowning, Hall said the manner of death – whether accidental or otherwise – is still under investigation. Police say they’ve ruled out a suicide.

Investigators believe the body was in the creek less than 24 hours and ended up there either Friday or early Saturday.

It’s also unknown why Koell was in central Pennsylvania. Her parents told investigators she was planning to visit a friend in Virginia. She was not reported missing.

“There were bruises on her. That is consistent with falling on rocks or into the water,” Middlesex Township police Det. Gerald Steigleman said.

Steigleman said Koell wasn’t checked in at any local hotels and they have not found a car.

“We’re looking at all the businesses that might have video surveillance to see if we might be able to identify if she was with somebody else,” he said.

“She’s been on the road for a long time, she’s a transient type of person and traveled all around,” Hall said.

Police said they walked up and down the creek on Monday but could not find anyone in the area who knew Koell.

