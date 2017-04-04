Coroner IDs body found in Middlesex Township creek as California woman

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The death of a 22-year-old woman found in a Cumberland County creek is the result of drowning, the coroner said Tuesday.

Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall identified the woman as Fiona Koell, of Sacramento, California.

While the cause of her death is drowning, Hall said the manner of death – whether accidental or otherwise – is still under investigation. He said there was some bruising on her body.

It’s also unknown why Koell was in central Pennsylvania. Her parents told investigators she was planning to visit a friend in Virginia.

She had not been reported missing.

A fisherman found the body in Letort Spring Run on Saturday, the opening day of the regional trout season. Investigators don’t know how long the body had been in the creek.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...