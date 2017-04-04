Chefs serve up support for at-risk kids

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds dined on an array of gourmet appetizers Tuesday evening to raise funds for Diakon Youth Services.

Dishes including seafood cioppino, prosciutto-wrapped tenderloin, bacon and dark chocolate bark and pistachio dipped cannoli were prepared by professional chefs assisted by local celebrities and community leaders. ABC 27 News Anchor Flora Posterero was a participant.

The Dining with Diakon event at the Radisson Hotel Harrisburg was in support of Diakon’s various programs to put troubled kids back on the right path through intervention and counseling. The group based in Boiling Springs hosts many of its programs at a wilderness center, where kids find a departure from their everyday lives.

“These are youth that are maybe having some problems in their schools, in their communities. Maybe making some bad decisions,” says Jason Brode, Executive Director of Diakon Youth Services. “Its an escape and a place where we can meet them where they are in their lives, try to empower them with skills and the mindset to get back on the right path.”

While Brode says many of the agency’s traditional counseling services are well funded, other services, such as as a native plant nursery program and culinary program require additional support. Funds raised through sponsorship, ticket sales, raffles and a live auction on Tuesday will help those innovative programs continue.

