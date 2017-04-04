Body found in car pulled from Susquehanna River

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a body was found in a car that went into the Susquehanna River early Tuesday.

Police confirmed the discovery of a male body after the car was hooked to a wrecker with a large crane and pulled from the river around 12:30 p.m.

The blue sedan went into the river near Division Street around 5:45 a.m. A strong current carried it nearly two blocks to the area of the Wiconisco Street intersection.

The current and a depth of 10 feet or more was a challenge. A River Rescue team had trouble keeping their boats in place as they worked to hook the car to the wrecker crane.

Part of North Front Street was closed for the recovery.

