Car into Susquehanna River

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews were called to the scene of a car into the Susquehanna River Tuesday morning.

It happened near Front and Division Streets around 5:45 a.m.

Police say the car was gooing so fast it did not touch anything else.

River rescue was on the scene attempting to make contact with car under water.

The conditions are hazardous for divers because the water is 10 feet high and the current is strong.

Police say rain could cause more problems. It’s too early to determine whether they will have to wait to get the car out of the river.

Police have not said if someone is inside the car.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

