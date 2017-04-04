Boy with Terminal Illness Loves Getting Mail

By Published:

(Hutchinson, KS) – A 5-year-old diagnosed with a brain tumor loves getting mail.  Carson Hall’s weekly trips to the mailbox puts a smile on his face.

Doctors diagnosing Carson with the deadliest tumor a child can get.  His survival rate is less than one percent, but it’s not slowing him down.  He goes through each letter sent to him. Carson’s Mom says he’s received hundreds of letters, stickers, and pictures of well-wishers.

You can send a letter to: Carson Hall, P.O. Box 903, Hutchinson, Kansas 67504.

