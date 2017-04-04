$225K Cash 5 ticket sold in York County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket worth $225,000 was sold in York County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Tuesday.

The ticket for Monday’s drawing was at Saubel’s Market in Shrewsbury. It matched all five balls drawn: 16, 22, 33, 41, and 43.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Lottery winners have one year to claim prizes.

