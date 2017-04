YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking to identify two men accused of stealing at a laundry mat in York Township.

The men caught on surveillance footage allegedly stole from Spry Landry on March 29.

Anyone who can identify the pair is asked to call York Area Regional police at 717-741-1259 and ask for Officer Greenly.

