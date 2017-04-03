Woman’s body found in Middlesex Township creek

UPDATE: California woman found dead in Middlesex Township creek

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the suspicious death of a 22-year-old woman after her body was found in a creek.

Middlesex Township police Det. Gerald Steigleman said a fisherman found the body in Letort Spring Run on Saturday, the opening day of the regional trout season.

Steigleman said investigators don’t know how long the body had been in the creek.

Police are not releasing the woman’s name at this time. They are waiting for the county coroner to perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

