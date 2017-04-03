West York Borough gains new K-9 detective

WEST YORK, PA (WHTM) — Detective Prince, a 13-week-old blood hound, will be introduced as a member of the West York Police Department on Monday, April 3, during borough council’s 6 p.m. meeting.

West York Patrolman, Scott Musselman will be handler for Det. Prince. He was named after the Prince Athletic Association, which contributed generously to acquire him from Jimmy Ryce Center. The West York borough council approved a K-9 initiative suggested by Mayor Shawn Mauck in early March.

The borough’s K-9 unit is a collaborative with York County CARE Team, York County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s office.

Det. Prince will assist the Missing Child Taskforce whenever a child is reported missing. He will also assist in other missing persons cases. This comes amid the department’s 100th year of serving the community.

“I am very excited that this new program builds yet another bridge for West York Borough to cooperate across York County to ensure public safety,” said West York Mayor Shawn Mauck. “This is a true birthday gift as our police department begins its centennial celebration this year.”

The borough also had a new truck donated. It was transformed to be suitable for Det. Prince.

