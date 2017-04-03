Unattended cooking suspected in Warwick Township house fire

Published:

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Investigators believe unattended cooking caused a fire Sunday evening that heavily damaged a townhouse in Warwick Township.

The preliminary investigation indicates the fire at 476 Balmer Road started in the kitchen from leaving the stove top unattended as the residents were cooking food, Northern Lancaster County Regional police said.

No one was injured.

Firefighters said the townhouse in the Newport Commons development was fully involved in flames on the first and second floors when they arrived on the scene around 7:30 p.m.

The said the home is a complete loss. At least one other townhouse is damaged.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

