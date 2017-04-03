Trooper ambush suspect’s lawyers want confession tossed

Associated Press
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2014, file photo, Eric Frein, charged with the murder of Pennsylvania State Trooper Cpl. Byron Dickson and critically wounding Trooper Alex Douglass is taken to prison after a preliminary hearing in Pike County Courthouse in Milford, Pa. Jury selection in the capital murder trial of Frein opened Thursday, March 9, 2017. (Michael J. Mullen/The Times & Tribune via AP)

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) – Attorneys for a man charged in the 2014 ambush slaying of a Pennsylvania police trooper are asking a judge on the eve of his trial to throw out his videotaped confession.

Eric Frein (freen) is accused of opening fire outside a state police barracks in the Poconos, killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounding a second trooper. Frein led police on a 48-day manhunt before his capture.

Frein’s lawyers contend police violated his rights on the night of his arrest by continuing to interrogate him after he told them he didn’t want to “answer questions about crimes.” Police have said Frein was informed of his right to remain silent but agreed to cooperate.

A judge is scheduled to hear arguments Monday on whether Frein’s statements should be suppressed. Opening statements in the trial will be held Tuesday.

