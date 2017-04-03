Suspect arrested in Lancaster tire shop arson

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster police announced Monday the arrest of a suspect wanted for intentionally setting a fire at a tire shop.

Andy Irizarry, 36, was arrested Thursday in the 1000 block of Perry Street in Reading.

Investigators determined Irizarry was a suspect in the arson on Dec. 10, 2016 at Doctor Tire LLC on South Prince Street in Lancaster.

According to police, surveillance video shows Irizarry purchasing gasoline and walking toward the rear of the business, and then running back to a waiting vehicle after the fire was set. There are at least three unidentified co-conspirators.

Irizarry was transported from Berks County to Lancaster County and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Adam Witkonis. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Anyone with information about the arson or any co-conspirators is asked to call Det. Dommel with the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3361 or email him at dommela@lancasterpolice.com.

Lancaster Crime Stoppers is also fielding tips and can be reached by calling 800-322-1913 or texting “LANCS” plus a message to 847411.

