RONKS, Pa. (WHTM) – A child was struck by a vehicle Saturday in Lancaster County and flown to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

According to state police, a 4-year-old was struck while a family was moving a truck.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Newport Road in Leacock Township.

The child’s condition has not been released by police.

