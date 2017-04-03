Police: Man wanted for $1.4K theft at Elizabethville store

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of stealing more than $1,400 in merchandise from the Walmart store in Elizabethville.

State police in Lykens released surveillance photos of the man.

They said on March 2, he walked out with an HP desktop computer, 2 children’s computer tablets, a Samsung 32-inch LED television, and two Keurig coffee makers.

He also tried to steal a Samsung sound bar, a second Samsung 32-inch LED TV, a pair of gloves, and an orange hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lykens station at 717-362-8700 and reference incident number PA2017-245764.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...