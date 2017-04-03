Police: Fatal attack on Mount Wolf woman likely not random

MOUNT WOLF, Pa. (WHTM) – Police investigating the beating death of a 19-year-old York County woman believe she was specifically targeted at her Mount Wolf home and was not the victim of a random attack.

Ahshantianna Johnson died from head injuries Thursday at WellSpan York Hospital, five days after she was attacked after returning to her in the 100 block of South Second Street.

Northeastern Regional police believe Johnson interrupted a home invasion when she returned at around 3 a.m. They’re not sure how many people assaulted her. Johnson, who was found in her backyard, never regained consciousness.

No suspects are in custody, but police said they have “multiple persons of interest.”

Investigators said they don’t believe the public is in any danger. They said there is no reason to believe the person or persons responsible are looking to commit similar crimes against random citizens.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northeastern Regional police at 717-266-6195.

