Pennsylvania House GOP plan doubles down on spending cuts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – House Republicans are advancing a $31.5 billion no-new-taxes budget proposal for Pennsylvania state government that would add politically touchy cutbacks to a relatively austere plan floated by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

The plan was unveiled Monday in hopes of sending it to the Senate later this week. It wasn’t negotiated with Wolf, who’s seeking a $32.3 billion spending plan based on a $1 billion tax package.

With the state facing a $3 billion projected deficit, the House GOP hasn’t fully explained how it would fund its spending package.

The plan allows for $234 million to fill a current-year shortfall, and keeps Wolf’s $100 million in new aid for public school instruction and operations. However, it also bets big on savings in Medicaid.

The plan is for the fiscal year starting July 1.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...