Mainly dry for the daylight hours and mild today

Warmer weather remains today, but in general we will not see as much sunshine as yesterday. The good news is for both the morning and evening commute dry weather will hold. It will take until after 7 PM for showers to arrive. Steady rainfall is likely at times tonight with about a quarter inch of rain expected. Temperatures today reach the lower and middle 60s and hold steady tonight in the 50s.

Some scattered showers stay around tomorrow morning and early afternoon with breaks of dry weather too. The breaks in the rain could allow for temperatures to rise to near 70° and a few storms could form. The chances for rain should drop off after 3 PM tomorrow afternoon as most of the moisture leaves the area to our east.

The middle of this week looks pleasant and mild for Wednesday, but the weather could turn showery for Thursday with some storms possible too. We will have to watch for higher rainfall totals on Friday, some models have up to an inch of rain falling during the day on Thursday and the rain may last through Friday morning.

This upcoming weekend is staying dry and mild. While we do not see any large warm-ups this week, temperatures are staying much more consistent. Typical highs for this time of the year should be in the middle 50s, so we are right about where we should be in the temperature department with time of showers mixed in every few days. Sounds like to spring to me!

