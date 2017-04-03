Lancaster man ordered to trial for fatal shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man is headed to trial for a fatal shooting last month.

Jose G. Duque, 20, was ordered to trial for criminal homicide and a firearms offense following a preliminary hearing on Friday, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Duque is accused of shooting 19-year-old Daniel E. Sanchez in the 100 block of Dauphin Street on Feb. 26.

The district attorney’s office said Sanchez died at a hospital two days after he was shot in the back of the head and the buttocks.

Duque is scheduled for arraignment in county court on April 28.

