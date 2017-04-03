Lancaster man charged in Providence Township homicide

NEW PROVIDENCE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a Lancaster man for a fatal shooting last month in Providence Township.

Jose Santos Ferrufino, 48, was charged Monday with criminal homicide and burglary in the death of 35-year-old Hugo Garcia-Hernandez.

Garcia-Hernandez died March 22 at his home in the 100 block of Pennsy Road after he was shot in the chest. Police said he also had injuries to his face and he had been bound with zip ties.

Ferrufino was arrested the following day on charges of burglary, terroristic threats, simple assault, and reckless endangerment. Police said he pointed a gun at Garcia-Hernandez and threatened to shoot him after forcing his way into the home on Christmas.

Both incidents stemmed from a romantic relationship between Garcia-Hernandez and Ferrufino’s wife, police said.

Investigators said Ferrufino had asked other people to help him scare Garcia-Hernandez with violence, and he promised to pay them with money they would steal from Garcia-Hernandez.

Blood-stained clothing and zip ties like those on Garcia-Hernandez were found at Ferrufino’s camper, police said.

Ferrufino is in Lancaster County Prison without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13.

