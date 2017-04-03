Harrisburg man charged in beating death of elderly stepmother

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man is charged with criminal homicide and related charges after police say he fatally beat and strangled his elderly stepmother.

Rodney A. Deavers, 47, is accused of holding 75-year-old Martha Watson against her will for several months and beating her daily.

Watson died March 27 at Penn State Hershey Hospital, 10 days after police were called to her home in the Linden Terrace apartments, at 1201 North Front Street.

The officers found Watson wrapped in a blanket on the floor next to her bed. They said her arms were covered with bruises and there were red marks on her neck.

Watson told police that Deavers hit her 10-15 times with a green broomstick earlier that day. She said he also wrapped something around her neck and strangled her for about five minutes.

At one point, she said Deavers handed her a kitchen knife and told her to cut her own throat.

She also said Deavers told her that she was “going to die today,” the criminal complaint states.

Security cameras recorded Deavers leaving the woman’s apartment just seconds before the officers arrived, police said.

Deavers is charged with criminal homicide, strangulation, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, and possession of an instrument of crime.

He was placed in Dauphin County Prison without bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19.

