HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Squad 8 says on Facebook that its station was hit with gunfire Monday afternoon.

According to the Facebook post, shots were fired in front of the station while the evening meal was being prepared.

A car and the station were hit.

No gunshot victims were found.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...