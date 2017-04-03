Halifax man faces sex assault charges

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – A Halifax man is in Dauphin County Prison on charges he sexually assaulted a Halifax Township woman twice last month.

State police in Lykens say Bruce Shomper, 56, was intoxicated when he raped the unidentified woman at her home on March 23. Authorities say Shomper again appeared drunk in the woman’s home March 31 and sexually assaulted her again.

The victim said Shomper threatened to kill her if she contacted police.

The victim reported the incidents to state police the following day. Shomper was questioned then arrested and charged with rape, assault, and trespass charges.

He’s in the prison on $50,000 bail awaiting a preliminary hearing later this month.

