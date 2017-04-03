Flu season in late bloom

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Flu season is on a second wave and Pennsylvania doctors are seeing an unusually high number of cases for this time of year.

“Usually, by the end of March, flu season is over and we don’t worry about the flu at that time, but this year it’s not the same,” said Dr. Carrie DeLone, medical director at Geisinger Holy Spirit Medical Group.

DeLone says flu season peaked, dropped, and is now back up.

“We don’t really know why some years it hangs around longer,” she said. “It’s not always the same germ.”

Those at high risk include the young, elderly, and people with chronic medical issues. Doctors say the best ways to avoid the flu include washing your hands frequently, keeping your fingers off your nose, mouth and eyes, and using sanitizing wipes on phones, computers, and other places that might share germs.

DeLone said this is a “last call” for this year’s flu shot; it’s now or never. Even if you get this season’s shot, you’ll still want to get one in October for the 2017-2018 flu season.

