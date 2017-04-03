Feds charge Harrisburg man in 3 armed robberies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A federal grand jury has indicted a Harrisburg man for three armed robberies last year at the same convenience store.

Maurice L. Ross, 34, is accused of using a handgun to rob the Brookwood Market, at 2624 Brookwood Street, on Dec. 8, Dec. 17, and Dec. 22.

He was arrested and jailed on state charges in January.

The federal indictment alleges Ross is a convicted felon, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm. He’s also charged with brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said the maximum prison sentence for the unlawful possession of firearm charge is 10 years, and the maximum term for each of the three robbery charges is 20 years.

