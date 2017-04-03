Fairview Township man dies in motorcycle crash

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A 51-year-old Fairview Township man died after a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

Eli Battistini-Garcia was traveling west in the 500 block of Marsh Run Road when the motorcycle left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a guide rail around 6:25 p.m., township police said.

He was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The York County coroner’s office said Battistini-Garcia died of head and neck injuries and was not wearing a helmet.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Fairview Township police at 717-901-5267.

