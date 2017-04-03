Derry Township police still looking for suspects after jogger attacked

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Derry Township continue to look for two men after they say a third man was attacked while jogging Friday night.

The attack reportedly occurred at the Briarcrest Garden apartments near the Hershey Lodge around 8 p.m.

“I would say it’s something that’s not very common in the Hershey, Derry Township area,” Derry Township police Chief Garth Warner said. “It’s a possibility it was random. I mean, we are looking at all different angles.”

The victim, who is 35-45 years old, was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment of a deep cut. Warner said it’s unclear if the cut came from a weapon.

“Obviously, if it is something that is random, it’s something that we’re concerned about,” he said.

Word of the attack did not stop Camille Piper from taking a walking in the neighborhood Monday afternoon.

“I think I’m just surprised that it happened period because you don’t really hear about it that much here,” she said.

“It’s a relatively safe neighborhood,” Warner said. “It gives us a little bit more urgency to to find out what happened.”

The victim told police that both his attackers were wearing baggie jeans and dark hooded sweatshirts. He said one sweatshirt had an Army Airborne symbol on it.

