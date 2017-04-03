Columbia police investigating spray paint vandalism

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Columbia police are investigating after graffiti popped up on buildings and businesses in the borough last week.

According to police, buildings in the area of the 200 block of Chestnut Street and the 200 block of North 2nd Street were spray painted sometime on Monday or Tuesday last week.

Anyone with information about the graffiti is asked to call the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-0976.

Lancaster Crime Stoppers is also fielding tips and can be reached by calling 800-322-1913 or texting “LANCS” plus a message to 847411.

