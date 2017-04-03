Chambersburg police now looking for 3 missing teens

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg police are still looking for two teenage girls reported as runaways and have shared that another has also been reported missing.

Kaira Watkins, 16, and Chakeema Spencer, 14, were last seen March 24. They are believed to be in the area of Chambersburg and Fayetteville, police said last week.

Jy-Yawney Ferguson, 13, was also reported missing and has not been seen since last Monday.

Anyone with information on any of the teens’ whereabouts should call 911 or the Chambersburg Police Department at 1-717-264-4131.

