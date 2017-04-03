CD East teen accuses 2 schoolmates of sexual assault

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two students at Central Dauphin East High School are accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

Swatara Township police said the boys, both 17, have been placed in juvenile detention.

The girl told police she was walking Sunday evening along Chambers Hill Road near Mushroom Hill Road when a car pulled up beside her.

She said two teens she recognized as fellow students at CD East ordered her into the car at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her.

