Cash 5 ticket sold in Mechanicsburg to get share of $450K jackpot

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Two winning Cash 5 lottery tickets sold in Cumberland and Westmoreland counties will split a $450,000 jackpot from Saturday’s drawing.

The tickets were sold at the Rutter’s Farm Store on West Main Street in Mechanicsburg and the Sunoco on Route 30 in Greensburg, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.

Both tickets matched all five balls drawn: 15, 30, 32, 34, and 38.

The prizes must be claimed and the tickets validated before the winners can be identified.

