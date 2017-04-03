Carlisle man arrested for child sexual assault

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 21-year-old Carlisle man was arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13.

Lower Paxton Township police said they charged Jeremy Ortega-Cintron with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor.

Ortega-Cintron was placed in Dauphin County Prison without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11.

