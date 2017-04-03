Carlisle Circulator pumps the brakes for good

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A new fleet of Rabbit Transit buses are hitting the streets in ten midstate counties this week. It comes at the same time the Carlisle Circulator, a Capital Area Transit route, prepares to hit the brakes for good.

Many people use the Carlisle Circulator for necessities. One of those people is Rebecca Nelson.

“Doctor’s office, grocery stores, even to shop around for regular things,” Nelson said.

She’s realizing she’ll now have to rely on her kids when the Circulator shuts down for good at the end of April.

“I hate depending on them,” Nelson said.

“We recognize they may be upset that the service is going away,” Cumberland County Planning Director Kirk Stoner said. “But we’re upset that the service costs so much as was ineffective in the first place.”

Stoner says the Carlisle Circulator was a three year trial route, which ended up costing too much for very few riders.

“We need to take a clean slate approach of transit in Cumberland County,” Stoner said. “Really look at and see where people need to go, whether they live, work or play.”

That chance could come in two years when CAT and Cumberland County’s current agreement expires.

ABC27 News has reported in the past about Cumberland County officials dissatisfied by CAT’s ineffective spending and management.

Executives at Rabbit Transit say they’re ready to step in.

“The folks that live in communities we serve–their transportation goes beyond the borders. So I really think regionalization to some level is inevitable,” Rabbit Transit Executive Director Richard Farr said.

Rabbit Transit is already in ten counties in the Midstate, including Cumberland, which projects $2 million in savings if they switch to Rabbit completely.

“Is there an opportunity for us to do the same in Dauphin County?” Farr asked. “I think so.”

That’ll take a vote in the future, which includes City of Harrisburg and Dauphin County leaders.

For now, somewhere around 1,600 Carlisle Circulator users need to figure out their next steps.

“I guess I’m going to have to use shoe leather express,” Nelson said. “That’s walking.”

If you are eligible for Rabbit Transit’s shared ride system, which is generally seniors and people with disabilities, they can help figure out your new route. Otherwise, CAT’s fixed routes are still all over Cumberland County.

