Bondsman caught working after ban for taking woman’s dog

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man banned from bail bondsman work after he assaulted a Lancaster woman and stole her dog will spend another year on probation.

Michael Hansen Sr. was caught at the office of Central Booking Bail Bonds several days he was sentenced Feb. 8, and two York County detectives confirmed he was working and photographed him doing so, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Hansen, 50, served just over a month in prison for the violation. Judge Howard Knisely on Friday decided that was enough prison time, but warned Hansen the next violation would mean state prison.

Knisely placed Hansen on a year of parole to be served before his original sentence of four years on probation. He said the sentence was not harsher because Hansen’s attorney admitted to advising Hansen he could manage the office.

Authorities said Hansen and three bounty hunters went to the woman’s apartment in December 2015 and demanded she give him information on her ex-boyfriend’s whereabouts. He assaulted the woman, leveled a shotgun at neighbors, and took her dog to his office.

He pleaded guilty Feb. 8 in Lancaster County Court to misdemeanor counts including defiant trespass, simple assault, criminal mischief, and theft.

