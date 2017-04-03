Bears lose their 3rd straight game, 4-2 to Lehigh Valley

04/02/2017 – (Hershey, PA- April 2, 2017)-Chris Conner, a former member of the Hershey Bears hockey team, returned to the Giant Center and burned his former club, scoring a hat trick to lead the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to a 4-2 victory on Sunday evening. The loss was Hershey’s third consecutive defeat in as many days.

Conner opened the scoring at the 12:55 mark of the first period on a breakaway. The forward raced down the left wing and slid a shot through the five-hole of Hershey goaltender Pheonix Copley to make it 1-0. Greg Carey assisted on the goal, feeding a long stretch pass to Conner at the far blue line.

Less than a minute later, Conner returned the favor, finding Carey for a goal to make it 2-0. Carey walked down the left wing and snapped a shot over the glove of Copley from the top of the circle. The goal was Carey’s 27th of the season.

Hershey would respond with a pair of goals in the middle frame. Nathan Walker collected his 11th goal of the season at 5:05 of the second period. The forward dug the puck out of a pile and took a wrist shot from the right wing. With players in front of the goal, the shot beat netminder Alex Lyon over the glove to make it 2-1.

Only 1:50 later, Hershey would score the equalizer. A quick snap shot from the slot by Jakub Vrana connected to make it 2-2. The goal was Vrana’s 16th of the season and came after a face-off victory in the offensive zone. Tom Gilbert and Travis Boyd assisted on the goal that brought a season-high, sold-out crowd of 10,604 to its feet.

Hershey’s lead wouldn’t last long. Conner would score the go-ahead marker with 10:01 remaining in the second period. He pick pocketed Travis Boyd in his own zone, and raced up ice on a breakaway. He executed a similar move to his first goal, sliding the puck through Copley’s five-hole to make it 3-2 Lehigh Valley.

Conner completed the hat trick at 4:38 of the third period to give the Phantoms a commanding 4-2 lead, again scoring on a shot through Copley’s five-hole.

Lyon, who also collected an assist in the game, stopped 32 shots in the victory, while Copley denied 30. The shots were even at 34 for both clubs. Both teams failed to score on the power play as Lehigh Valley was 0-for-1 and Hershey was 0-for-2.

Hershey hits the road next week for three games. The Bears are outside of the Atlantic Division playoff picture by just one point with five games remaining. Hershey’s next game is at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday at the PPL Center as the club rematches with the Phantoms. The game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHL Live.

