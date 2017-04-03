4 Pennsylvania universities warn of possible layoffs, cuts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The union that represents faculty and coaches at Pennsylvania’s state-owned universities says four additional schools have announced possible layoffs and program cuts.

California, Cheyney, Clarion, and Edinboro universities notified the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties last week that cuts could be possible at the end of the 2017-18 year, the union said Monday.

Mansfield University warned of possible cuts and layoffs two weeks ago.

APSCUF president Dr. Kenneth M. Mash said universities have struggled since state budget cuts in 2011. He said while some of that funding has been restored, last year per-student funding was down by more than 30 percent since the start of the Great Recession.

Saturday was the deadline for state-owned universities to inform the union of possible layoffs.

