HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM)- Local businesses catered to women in Hershey this weekend.

This was the fourth year for the Dauphin County Women’s Expo at the Hershey Lodge.

Studies show women make eighty percent of the purchasing decisions in a household on average.

More than ninety vendors were on hand Saturday to market their businesses to women face to face.

There will be three more Women’s Expos held this fall in Lebanon, Lancaster and Cumberland counties.

