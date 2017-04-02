Wildwood Park hosts free spring activities today

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Wildwood Park is offering free activities today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Join yoga instructor Traci Wolfe for a guided 3.1 mile walk around Wildwood. The walk will begin in the front of the Nature Center from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. This event is appropriate for ages 12 and up.

Visitors can also walk with volunteer Audrey Zajac to learn about the birds that can be found at Wildwood. The walk will be along Wildwood Way and the Towpath. Walkers should meet at the Nature Center. The event goes from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

The Art In The Wild artists are busy finishing up final touches to trailside art installations. Take a self-guided three-mile trail walk to meet the artists and observe the inner workings to creating outdoor art from 1-3 p.m.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s