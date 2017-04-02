Wildwood Park hosts free spring activities today

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Wildwood Park is offering free activities today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Join yoga instructor Traci Wolfe for a guided 3.1 mile walk around Wildwood. The walk will begin in the front of the Nature Center from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. This event is appropriate for ages 12 and up.

Visitors can also walk with volunteer Audrey Zajac to learn about the birds that can be found at Wildwood. The walk will be along Wildwood Way and the Towpath. Walkers should meet at the Nature Center. The event goes from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

The Art In The Wild artists are busy finishing up final touches to trailside art installations. Take a self-guided three-mile trail walk to meet the artists and observe the inner workings to creating outdoor art from 1-3 p.m.

