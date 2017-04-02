Supreme Court showdown looms with far-reaching consequences

By and Published:
Neil Gorsuch
FILE - In this March 22, 2017, file photo, Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Senate is headed for a tense showdown over President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee that could have far-reaching consequences for Congress, the high court and the nation. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate is headed for a tense showdown over President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee that could have far-reaching consequences for Congress, the high court and the nation.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Republicans are determined to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch within the week. But to do so, they will likely have to override Democratic objections and unilaterally change Senate rules so that Gorsuch can be confirmed with a simple majority in the 100-seat chamber, instead of the 60-voter threshold.

Though it may seem arcane, the approach is known in Congress as the “nuclear option” because it strikes at the heart of the Senate’s traditions of bipartisanship and collegiality.

It would allow all future Supreme Court nominees to be confirmed without regard to the objections of the minority party.

