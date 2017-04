LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are responding to reports of a shooting in the city of Lancaster.

Dispatchers say it happened on the 500 block of Fairview Avenue, near Price Elementary School. Dispatchers say one person is injured but the extent of those injuries is not yet known. We’ll bring you the latest as we learn more.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...