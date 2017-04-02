Penn State Harrisburg holds Rec Fest for people with disabilities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- People of all ages are not letting their physical disabilities slow them down this weekend.

Saturday, the inaugural Penn State Rec Fest was held at Penn State Harrisburg.

The goal of this event is to give people with disabilities resources for finding jobs, going back to school and transportation.

Brooke Barton who lost the use of her legs after a car accident last February was one of the attendees.

“I can be with other people that are the same boat that I’m in, the same struggles that I’m in. And this wheelchair is stinking cool. I can move a lot better in it, I can spin a lot better. And this makes me feel free like I can do things that the wheelchair restricts me from being able to do,” said Barton.

Several former patients at Penn State’s Medical Center and Rehab Hospital came out for the event.

