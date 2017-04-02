Marysville Motorcycle crash: One airlifted to hospital, major traffic backups

MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcycle crash in Perry County sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon and backed up traffic for hours.

Dispatchers say it happened on the 2400 block of Valley Road in Marysville, also known as Route 850, around 1:30pm. The road was shut down between Lambs Gap and Idle Road for four hours, and re-opened just before 5:30pm.

Emergency responders said one person was flown to the hospital.

ABC27 has a crew on the scene, and will let you know as soon as more information becomes available.

