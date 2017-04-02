Crews battling Lancaster County townhouse fire

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Several fire units responding to the scene of a two alarm house fire in Lancaster County. The incident happened in Warwick Township around 7:30pm Sunday evening on Balmer Road and Chickadee Drive.

At least six fire companies responded to the scene. Dispatchers said there are no injuries reported. Lancaster dispatchers said the fire is tough to put out because the townhomes are so close together.

ABC27 has a crew on the scene. We will bring you more updates as they become available.

