LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)— Police said five people were taken to the hospital after a serious crash early Sunday.

It happened around 2 a.m. at North Lime and East New Streets in Lancaster City.

There were reports that the victims were trapped in the car.

They were taken to Lancaster General Hospital. Their condition as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday was not known.

Lancaster City Police are investigating.

