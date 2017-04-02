Child abuse victims to be remembered at the capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The capitol will be lit blue throughout the month of April to honor the victims of child abuse.

In 2015, 34 children were killed because of child abuse. Their silhouettes will be on display outside of the capitol on Sunday.

“It’s just heartbreaking really. 34 kids if you can imagine can fill up an elementary school classroom,” said Ellen Brown of the Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance.

The Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance will also host the PA Blue Ribbon Champ Awards and Rally on Wednesday at noon at the capitol. It will not only honor people doing good things for children across the state but also remember the children who lost their lives or who have been victims of abuse.

