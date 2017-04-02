A beautiful spring forecast today

A beautiful day is on the way as clouds cleared last night and some cool and fair weather settled over the Midstate. We expect very few clouds here today and the ample sunshine will bring temperatures up to 60°. A few more clouds arrive tonight, but in total it is going to be a calm and dry day.

Monday still starts out sunny, but more clouds work their way into the Midstate by the end of the morning and afternoon. We expect showers to hold off until after 7 PM tomorrow evening with some steady rain for Monday night and Tuesday morning. If the showers end by early Tuesday afternoon we could easily make a run at 70° as the clouds clear. If the rain and damp weather is slower to exit we will stay in the 60s, but all in all not a completely rainy day.

The middle of the week is still a bit uncertain with the forecast for Wednesday still showing some pleasant weather and then showers to follow some time on Thursday. Depending on how slow that storm is for Thursday, Friday may also start with showers. The coolest day of the week looks to be Friday with the lingering moisture and cloud cover.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

