York County Coroner rules teen death a homicide

MT. WOLF, Pa. (WHTM)- The York County Coroner has ruled the death of Ahshantianna Johnson a homicide due to head trauma.

The coroner tweeted out this information after the scheduled autopsy this morning:

News Update: Autopsy shows 19 yo Ahshantianna Johnson of Mt. Wolf died of head trauma; manner homicide. — York County Coroner (@YCoCoroner) April 1, 2017

Police say there are persons of interest in this case but they need to catch a break from the public to complete the investigation.

“It is kind of overwhelming so close to home you see it on the news but you never think it will be this close,” said resident Mark Carbaugh.

Those who live along the 100 block of South Second Street in Mount Wolf are still feeling the sting of what happened.

“Somebody lost a child brutally. What do you say about that? You get angry and you get scared,” Carbaugh explained.

According to Eastern Regional Police Chief Bryan Rizzo, 19-year-old Ahshantianna Johnson was found beaten outside her home last Saturday.

Police say she suffered major head trauma and died Friday at a York hospital.

Resident Mark Carbaugh said, “It is a shock, things like that just don’t happen around here. Some vandalism or car break in and things like that. A murder? A violent murder? That is, we are just not used to that so we don’t know how to react.”

Chief Rizzo says the investigation is ongoing.

“We are looking at persons of interest at this time trying to locate them and question them,” said Rizzo.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact Northeastern Regional Police.

