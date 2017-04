LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- Police are currently investigating a crash where a child was struck by a car this morning.

They say it happened around 10:20 a.m. on private property in Leacock Township.

According to authorities, the child was transported to the hospital via helicopter.

No word on the condition of the child or the cause of the crash.

